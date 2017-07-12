Finally, A Decent Bob Ross Heat-Activated Coffee Mug

This is the $13 'Bob Ross Heat Change Mug' available from ThinkGeek. When you add a hot beverage Bob's painting magically appears on his easel. When you add cold milk and cereal nothing happens, but at least you're eating breakfast. The reverse reads 'THERE ARE NO MISTAKES ONLY HAPPY ACCIDENTS', which is a mantra I wish my boss believed after I accidentally emailed a selfie to a client instead of the proposal I was supposed to. "It was a nude." No, it was an implied nude, there's a difference. This was tasteful. "You had peanut butter and jelly on your nipples." You're right, it was even MORE than tasteful -- it was delicious. I'm a sexual sandwich.

Thanks to MasterWrap, who promised me a 'World's #1 Idiot Blogger' mug, which I'll graciously accept if there's an awards ceremony with hors d'oeuvres.