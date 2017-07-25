Epic Battle Simulation Of 300 Jedi Vs 60,000 Medieval Soldiers

This is a video created by YouTuber SergiuHellDragoonHQ playing Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator for the PIC to pit 300 Jedi against 60,000 medieval soldiers. Who wins? SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: the Jedi. They hack and slash their way through the soldiers like a lightsaber through warm butter. Or frozen butter, it really doesn't make a difference because lightsabers burn at like 8,000°C - 25,000°C (~14,432°F - 45,032°F) and pretty much vaporize anything in their path. Just ask Darth Maul's intestines. "Too soon." Really? The beginning of the movie clearly states it took place 'A long time ago.' Tell me I'm wrong. "I stand corrected." No, you always stand leaning to one side, I suggest wedging a couple cardboard drink coasters in the sole of your other shoe so I can stop introducing you as my hunchback friend.

Keep going for the video.

