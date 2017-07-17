Doctor Who Introduces Its First Female Doctor

July 17, 2017

This is the BBC's reveal trailer for the 13th Doctor, who will be portrayed by English actress Jodie Whittaker (Venus, Attack The Block, television series Broadchurch, the Black Mirror episode 'The Entire History Of You'). I for one welcome our new Time Overlord. "She'll probably paint the TARDIS pink!" You really are an insufferable turd, you know that?

Thanks to everyone who sent this, who agree females make the best doctors because they're less likely to do a rush job on your surgery to rush out and play golf with their pals or look up p0rn on the internet.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Mary Poppins was the first Doctor.

    Edit: second doctor.

  • DFCtomm

    It was a scifi series that had figured out a way to get some females to tune in. It did it by having young attractive MALE doctors who had sexual tension with their "companions", to remedy that they decide to cast an old guy, and now a female. Talk about not knowing your audience, or why you have, until this point, enjoyed a measure of success.

  • Russell Bullock

    I love it. I'm ready for a new take on the Doctor's role. I think this is going to be the refresher I need to get back into the show!

  • Sandy Dmyterko

    Katee Sackhoff did quite well playing the formerly male role of Starbuck from Battlestar Galactica. When it was first was announced that a female would be playing that character I am sure she received similar flak but now she is a fan favourite.

  • DFCtomm

    She didn't play Starbuck. She played a hyper masculine woman who just happened to be named Starbuck, probably a common name in space. The Starbucks owned the water harvester farm one over from the Skywalkers. The name, and the fact they were both set in the Battlestar Galactica universe is the only thing the two characters shared.

  • Sandy Dmyterko

    Taken from Kara Thrace -Wikipedia:

    Kara Thrace bears some parallels to the original 1978 Starbuck character: both are portrayed as hot-headed and cocky fighter pilots, considered the best in the fleet, but with a tendency to challenge authorities and get into trouble. Both are avid gamblers and enjoy drinking, smoking cigars, and sex. Both have crashed and been marooned on a deserted planet, using a downed Cylon ship to make an escape.[3] Both are best friends with Apollo. Kara had a relationship with Apollo's late brother Zak (mirroring the original Starbuck's on-and-off relationship with Apollo's sister Athena), affecting her relationship to Apollo and Zak's father, William Adama.

  • Meh

    Boooh

    Feminism. Booooooh

  • asadachi

    Doesn't matter if it's a 10 peckered goat, it will still suck as long as Moffet is creative lead.

  • Jason Christopher

    Moffat is leaving. Next season is new showrunner, new Doctor. Clean slate.

  • Geekologie

    well Chris Chibnall is taking over as exec producer/head writer.

  • The_Wretched

    I thought Chinball was the lead on Family guy.

  • DFCtomm

    Nice one, but looks like it sailed right over their heads.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Jonathan -- Will you be my first doctor? <3 <3 <3 Thomas

  • Perpetual Pizza

    All we need now is a female Bond.

  • Shaun9lives

    I disagree. This works because it already fits within the established universe. If the Doctor is able to regenerate in all these different forms, why not a woman?

    But for other iconic characters, just making female versions is a cop out. We need to create, establish, and build original, strong, female characters, not just slap a skirt on a pre-existing male character.

  • DFCtomm

    But then again why a woman? Why not a Ferengi? Why always a humanoid? Isn't that speciest? Isn't there any diversity in space? Why are all the non-humanoids always the bad guys?

  • Jason Christopher

    As a loooong time Doctor Who fan, I just don't understand the outrage amongst the fanbase. This isn't some nonsense about "PC culture". It's a fictional alien from another world. I think she's gonna crush it.
    Of all of the sci-fi I've watched in my life (entirely too much), the theme behind most of it was the exact opposite of raising hell because someone is a man/woman/green/blue/rich/poor/etc.. The folks upset about this are the same trolls losing their minds because Roland is being played by a black man (OMG!) in the upcoming Dark Tower movie.
    It's still The Doctor, just with a new shell. Same as it's always been.

  • aka_mythos

    I don't really care one way or the other but you have to have blinders to ignore writers' and producers' motives, regardless of the fictional nature. To some people that matters. They don't want a particular philosophy forced on them.

    I see more reason to be insensed that they waited until the major turn over in the production staff. It makes it seem like a lot of things it shouldn't be. It just reeks of a setup for a graceful scapegoat if this new staff doesn't work out. And where something that should have happened before is cheapened and made into almost a gimmick to distinguish this new production staff. It also makes it seem like the the old staff that distinguished themselves as bringing new life and edginess to the franchise stepped away to avoid taking any risks to their established reputations.

    I hope it works.

  • Russell Bullock

    I don't get it either. Some people just look for stuff to get pissed off about. There's enough real stuff in the world to make us mad...why make the effort to get upset over a female Doctor Who?

  • Irina Abramovich

    I heard Roland is played by a white man...

    <3 Thomas

