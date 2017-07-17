Doctor Who Introduces Its First Female Doctor

This is the BBC's reveal trailer for the 13th Doctor, who will be portrayed by English actress Jodie Whittaker (Venus, Attack The Block, television series Broadchurch, the Black Mirror episode 'The Entire History Of You'). I for one welcome our new Time Overlord. "She'll probably paint the TARDIS pink!" You really are an insufferable turd, you know that?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to everyone who sent this, who agree females make the best doctors because they're less likely to do a rush job on your surgery to rush out and play golf with their pals or look up p0rn on the internet.