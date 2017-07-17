Disney Unveils Model Of The Star Wars Lands Coming To Their U.S. Theme Parks

July 17, 2017

disney-star-wars-land-model.jpg

This is a video released during the 2017 D23 Expo (Disney's official fan club convention) showing a model of the upcoming Star Wars lands scheduled to open at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts in 2019. In their words while I make myself a tuna salad sandwich with jalapenos and smashed garbanzo beans. "What's to drink?" Grape soda:

Both Star Wars-inspired lands will transport guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before Wild Space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life.


Here, guests will find themselves in the middle of the action at two signature attractions: one that lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission, and an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

How exciting! I can't wait for Star Wars land to open at Disneyland so everybody gravitates over there and I can have Tomorrowland and Frontierland and New Orleans Square all to myself. That'll be nice. You know what else would be nice? "If you had four arms so you could multi-task better?" Exactly, and? "Eyes in the back of your head." Haha, no, I already have those. Try to tape a 'KICK ME' sign to my back, I dare you. "You've had one there all morning." Holy shit I'm blind.

star-wars-land-model-1.jpg

star-wars-land-model-2.jpg

Thanks to Rodney, Paulette and n0nentity, who are already researching which of their organs they can get the most money for so they can afford a Disney vacation.

  • The_Wretched

    Will there be a bar with green women and blue elephants?

  • Guess I'm the only one a bit.. disappointed? Underwhelmed?

  • Tigerh8r

    Disney!?

    You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy!

  • Jenness

    Well at least they won't have to worry about keeping the paint fresh, since it's already got that filthy run-down look to it.

  • Irina Abramovich

    I love Mickey Mouse and all things Disney!!! My favorite wedding songs are Disney!!=) I wish wish wish I born in the 1960 so I could've gone to Disney to meet Walt Disney!! One of my favorite celebrities.=)

    <3 Thomas

  • bluecheesedressing

    I was hoping for Hoth in a climate controlled dome. Disney World is too hot.

