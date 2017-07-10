Disney Themed Cards Against Humanity Allegedly Coming

July 10, 2017

disney-cards-against-humanity-1.jpg

Because there's no better way to find out just how sick and depraved your friends truly are, there's Cards Against Humanity. And Games Workshop allegedly leaked these images on Facebook of an upcoming Disney themed pack, complete with 'Bambi's dead mother', 'vaginal burns from Lumiere' and 'the vibrating toy in Andy's mum's beside table'. I don't even know what that means, but I assume it's some sort of walking wind-up robot. FUN FACT: I've only played Cards Against Humanity once, and it ended with a stabbing. I need new friends. Text me, let's hang out. Just act right or I will stab you like I did Terry.

Keep going for a shot of the vulgar answers.

disney-cards-against-humanity-2.jpg

Thanks to Allyson S, who ________ whenever she sees ________.

