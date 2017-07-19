Deploying Air Bags In Microwaves In Super Slow Motion

This is a video from the Slow Mo Guys of Gavin And Dan deploying a couple of airbags in different microwaves to capture the destruction at 2,500 frames/second. The second microwave's door takes off like a missile (above). So, if you were wondering if you should microwave a Lean Cuisine or an airbag for dinner tonight, I'd suggest the Lean Cuisine. Unless it's a shitty flavor, then I'd risk death with the airbag. I told you I used to rest my head against the microwave whenever I was cooking anything in it, right? "Yes." I thought so. That reminds me -- I told you I used to rest my head against the microwave whenever I was cooking anything in it, right? "Yes, as recently as a few seconds ago." Just making sure. I told you I used to rest my head against the microwave whenev-- "Tell me this is a joke." No, I really did. Still do if my mom isn't around to yell at me.

Keep going for the video, the worthwhile slow mo shots are at 2:30 and 5:15. Also, props for doing this so close to those giant glass windows.

Thanks to Michael M, who replaced his car's airbag with a microwave so he doesn't get hungry while he's stuck in traffic. I'm selling the idea to Toyota.