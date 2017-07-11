Dare To Dream: Man Sets World Record For Most Cans Crushed By Hand In 30 Seconds While Palming An Uncooked Egg

This is a video of Pakistani martial artist Muhammad Rashid setting the world record for most cans crushed by hand in 30 seconds while holding an egg. He successfully crushes 29 cans, then breaks the egg into a glass to prove he wasn't pulling the old hard boiled trick. Admittedly, a solid performance. It almost looks like his arm is made out of rubber. It's not though, I assume he's made out of skin and bones, although I don't know that for a fact. My body? My body is 85% pure, unbridled sexual energy. "You're full of shit." Only 15% though.

Keep going for the whole video. All his screaming was definitely value add. Also, I bet this guy killed it in the egg-drop experiment in high school, presumably by diving off the roof clutching his egg in one hand.

Thanks to Daniel L, who plans on setting the record for most cans crushed by hand in 30 seconds while holding a fistful of Roman candles. Now that I want to see.