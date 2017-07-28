Cycflix, A Homemade Exercise System That Requires You To Pedal To Stream Netflix

July 28, 2017

cycling-to-watch-netflix.jpg

This is a video demonstration of engineering student Ronan Byrne's Cycflix, an exercise system that requires a user to pedal a stationary bike a predetermined minimum speed in order to keep a Netflix title streaming. Ronan used an Arduino Nano to connect his exercise bike to his PC and make all the magic happen. And by magic happen I mean I thought watching Netflix was supposed to be my time to unwind and relax, not work out. I want to be under a blanket with a huge bowl of popcorn, some jalapeno nachos, a couple chili-cheese hotdogs, and a two-liter of orange or grape soda. Oooh -- and a variety pack of full-size candy bars. AND A BABE. And some snacks for her too.

Keep going for the video. Instructable to build your own if you're a masochist HERE.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees the best thing to do while watching Netflix is the opposite of exercise.

