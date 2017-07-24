Cooool: Video Of A Rocket Launch From Space

This is a video of a Soyuz rocket launch from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on July 14, as captured by a satellite at the almost futuristic frame rate of one frame/second. The 11 second video actually consists of two and a half minutes of real-time footage. You know, sometimes I wish I was a rocket ship blasting off for the stars. Sometimes I wish I was an eagle. Other times I wish I was a merman. Most of the time though I just wish I was back in bed asleep.

