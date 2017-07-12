Cooool!: A Möbius Strip Quantum Levitation Track

This is a video from Ithaca College's physics department of a little superconductor speeding around a magnetic quantum levitation track in the shape of a 3π Möbius strip. That means it levitates when it's above the track and suspends itself when below the track, and appears to travel on both sides because there's really only one side to a Möbius strip. *shrug* Does it look like I understand things? Shit, I don't know, ask M.C. Escher.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 2:00 if you hate learning or are already a genius.

Thanks to Dobby, hands down one of my top ten free elves. "Can you even name nine more?" No, but I'm keeping my options open.