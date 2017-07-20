Commuter Captures Plane Casually Landing On Highway

July 20, 2017

plane-emergency-landing-on-highway.jpg

Note: A couple solid 'holy shits' right at the beginning.

This is some vertical smartphone footage captured by a commuter on the Sunrise Highway in Yapank, Long Island of a Cessna plane making an emergency landing on the road. Or maybe it thinks it's a car -- stranger things have happened. I used to have a Honda Civic that thought it was a monster truck at times. "No, you just liked crashing it into things." It did that, not me. "That's not what the cops said." Well it shouldn't be my fault they're not trained to deal with multiple-personality vehicles.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Hanley, who agrees they should have tried landing it in the bed of a pickup truck for bonus points.

Mattel Releasing Justice League Wonder Woman And Mera Barbie Dolls

Previous Story

It Happens: Drunk Guy At ATM Gets A Face Full Of Beer

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: driving, emergency, flying, i believe i can fly i believe i can touch the sky think about it every night and day spread my -- oh who am i kidding i was born to be a car i'm heading down to the highway, look at me i'm a car!, plane, transportation, video, well that's something you don't see every day
Previous Post
Next Post