Chinese Mall Offers 'Husband Storage Pods' Where Wives Can Drop Off Their Husbands

The Global Harbour mall in Shanghai has come up with a novel solution for keeping bored husbands occupied while their wives shop: 'husband storage pods'. Each glass pod contains a comfortable chair with television, PC gaming rig, and controllers. The pods are currently free to use, although the mall says they will probably start charging a small fee for use in the coming months. Reviews are mixed though:

Mr Yang said he thinks the pods are "Really great. I've just played Tekken 3 and felt like I was back at school!"

Another man, Mr Wu, agreed, but said that that he thought there were areas for improvement. "There's no ventilation or air conditioning, I sat playing for five minutes and was drenched in sweat." One user approves the decision, saying that the pods "give these men an incentive to go shopping, and to pick up the bill" for their wives shopping. But others disagree. "If my husband just wants to go out and play games, what's the point of bringing him out?"

Man, I remember the first time I was ever left at a mall to entertain myself. I was four, and my parents had clearly grown tired of me. My mom told me to go play hide and seek in the clothing racks at J.C. Penney, then she and my dad made a run for it. I've lived here ever since, helping women pick out the perfect bra.

Thanks to vishal, who agrees the key to keeping yourself entertained at the mall while your significant other shops is pounding two Cinnabons then falling asleep in one of the massage chairs in front of Brookstone.