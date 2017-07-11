Caution, Hero At Work: A Batman Cape For Your Office Chair

This is the $25 Justice League Movie Batman Chair Cape available exclusively from Entertainment Earth at this year's San Diego Comic-Con convention. If supplies remain after the convention, the rest will be shipped to the first people who tried pre-ordering online. Am I going to get one then sit at my desk yelling "I'M BATMAN" every time somebody asks a question? I don't know how I couldn't. First person to ask how my parents are doing gets a BatStapler to the neck though.

