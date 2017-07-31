Cat Knocks Picture Frame Off Table, Sets Off Security Alarm
Note: Check your volume, security alarm.
This is some home security footage of a jerk cat knocking a glass picture frame off the dining room table and setting off the home's alarm system. I like how his accomplice hangs around until the alarm starts talking, then he high-tails it out of there before their shirtless owner comes hustling in to disarm the alarm. If I had to choose, I'd say that was probably my favorite part. I want those boxers. "Like the same style?" No, his.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Allyson S, who made a cat burglar joke, which I greatly appreciated.
