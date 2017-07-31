Cat Knocks Picture Frame Off Table, Sets Off Security Alarm

July 31, 2017

cat-sets-off-alarm.jpg

Note: Check your volume, security alarm.

This is some home security footage of a jerk cat knocking a glass picture frame off the dining room table and setting off the home's alarm system. I like how his accomplice hangs around until the alarm starts talking, then he high-tails it out of there before their shirtless owner comes hustling in to disarm the alarm. If I had to choose, I'd say that was probably my favorite part. I want those boxers. "Like the same style?" No, his.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who made a cat burglar joke, which I greatly appreciated.

  • Bosun Higgs

    What sort of pinhead turns on a motion-or-sound-activated alarm with cats in the house? What happens when the alarm clock chimes in the morning? The house joins in?

    It's bad enough when those teensy, no-see-um flies get into the smoke detector at night. I have a cat that likes to play with the latch on the crawlspace door. I can pile obstacles in front of the door, but she has a fetish for playing with that latch and won't be denied.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I had a security system once and there was a motion sensor. It was supposed to be calibrated so that cat wouldn't set it up. Well... It seemed to set off the motion alarm often. We eventually stopped setting the motions.

  • JJtoob

    It seems to only react to specific sounds based on the owner's comments on YouTube. That's why it only stated that it was glass break. Probably only the doors have other types of sensors to detect a breach.

  • Cats are such lovable assholes.

  • Irina Abramovich

    This video is totally FAP worthy!!!!

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You're a sweet even when you are scratching at my head.=)
    Irina: I liked sharing my Snickers ice cream bar with you this morning.=)

  • Jenness

    I love how the instigator just stays on the table looking around as if he's innocent and has no earthly idea that him being a little jackass has caused all the commotion. We all know someone like that cat.

