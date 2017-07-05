Blizzard Is Remastering The Original StarCraft, Releasing It Next Month

July 5, 2017

starcraft-remastered.jpg

This is a Korean commercial for StarCraft: Remastered, a (you guessed it!) remastered version of the 1998 classic. The game will be available worldwide by the end of August and I can't believe it's almost been 20 years since the game's original release. Where does the time go? It seems like only yesterday I was sitting in a folding chair sipping a beer and watching fireworks. "That was yesterday." Bad example. I did eat nineteen hotdogs though.

Keep going for the commercial, all the info about the game available at the official site HERE.

  • Bubbubsky

    I will play this...especially since the sequels are nowhere near as good.

  • Forblat

    WE MUST CONSTRUCT ADDITIONAL PYLONS

  • GeneralDisorder

    I always thought that the best one-liners were a tossup between the Battlecruiser and the Dark Archon.

  • adsffda

    also the original starcraft is free now https://us.battle.net/shop/...

  • adsffda

    damnit gw. the spam will continue until you stop selling our data to disqus(the only possible reason I can think of that you'd use it is if you were being paid)
    go back to the old comments, a standardized comment section only opens you up to the billions of standardized comment section based bots. simple logic, y u no see?

  • Bling Nye
