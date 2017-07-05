Blizzard Is Remastering The Original StarCraft, Releasing It Next Month

This is a Korean commercial for StarCraft: Remastered, a (you guessed it!) remastered version of the 1998 classic. The game will be available worldwide by the end of August and I can't believe it's almost been 20 years since the game's original release. Where does the time go? It seems like only yesterday I was sitting in a folding chair sipping a beer and watching fireworks. "That was yesterday." Bad example. I did eat nineteen hotdogs though.

Keep going for the commercial, all the info about the game available at the official site HERE.