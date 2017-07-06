Beautiful 3D Renderings Of Pop Culture Icons In A Post Apocalyptic World

This is a series of beautiful 3D renderings created by Czech artist Filip Hodas featuring a bunch of (predominately) pop culture icons in a post apocalyptic world. Man, I wish the apocalypse would just come already. I'm tired of waiting for it. I've seen enough movies and read enough books, I'm tired of wondering if I would survive, I'm ready to put my skills to the test. "And just what skills would those be?" I'm a hoarder. "So you're just going to lock yourself in your apartment with all your junk." It's not junk, they're SURVIVAL SUPPLIES. Tell me what day you were born, I guarantee I have the newspaper.

Keep going for like ten more. Also I guarantee everything in that Happy Meal is still edible.

