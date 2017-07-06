Bald Eagle Steals GoPro, Takes It For Free Flight

This is a video from the GoPro Awards of a bald eagle that steals GlacierChange researcher Matt Beedle's camouflaged GoPro in Juneau, Alaska and takes it for a flight to a nearby tree in the area. Matt had hidden the camera with the hopes of capturing some footage of bald eagles feeding, which it did very briefly before being stolen. How Matt and his father managed to get the camera back after spotting which tree the eagle had flown it to:

After over an hour in the tree searching branches, the camera still alluded him. On the way back down he shook each branch hoping it would fall and his dad would see it hit the ground. Matthew's dad had him toss an extra carabiner down to get an idea of where the camera might have landed had it been shaken loose. The plan worked actually worked; he searched again found it nestled out of immediate view.

Happy endings. I mean, except for those glaciers. Those glaciers are all going to melt and we're all going to die. Which, at least for me, still counts as a happy ending because I'm a firm believer that humanity has already squandered its right to earth and we should just push the big red button and let it try again without us. That's not an opinion that will get me on a government watch list or anything, is it? Because if it is then it's the opinion of the guy who was sitting next to me at Starbucks who I asked to watch my computer while I ran to the bathroom. I suspect he's an antichrist. "You mean anarchist?" BOTH. Just go after him, not me.

