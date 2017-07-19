Awww: Little Kid About To Win Bike Race Turns Around At Finish Line

This is a video of 2-year old Senn Swieters about to win the Dutch Championship walking bike race when he turns around and starts heading back just inches from the finish line. I imagine Monster Energy is really regretting that sponsorship right now. Clearly the boy just loves to ride his bicycle. Same goes for me. "Nice training wheels." They're not training wheels, my dad says they're high performance rotating stabilizers because I'm such a badass and bike so fast. "They're training wheels." Please, just let me have this.

Keep going for the video, complete with dad/grandpa disappointment.

Thanks to Deborah, who agrees this kid understands sportsmanship. He knew he could win, but he didn't need to.