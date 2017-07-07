Aww: Vet Finds Turtle Whose Shell She Repaired Wandering In The Woods Years Later

July 7, 2017

turtle-repair-reunion.jpg

This is a shot of a turtle whose shell a veterinarian at Hocking Hills Animal Clinic In Ohio repaired with fiberglass years ago after it was hit by a car. When the turtle recovered, she released it into the woods near her home. And earlier this week she stumbled across her old patient! How about that! FULL DISCLOSURE: the turtle was full grown at the time of the repair so its shell wasn't growing anymore, this is not recommended for a younger turtle whose shell is still growing because it can cause shell deformation if not removed/replaced. Happy endings. You know I got hit by a car once but they ran and I didn't have insurance so now I walk with a limp and it feels like lightning bolts are traveling up my leg whenever it's going to rain. That's why I moved to southern California -- because it rarely rains. Plus, you know... "You wanted to get into p0rn." I have a knack for set design.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees it's always nice to run into old friends. Especially ones whose lives you saved because now they owe you.

Video Of Nirvana Recording A Music Video In An Empty RadioShack In 1988

Previous Story

I Am Into This: Conceptual Dinosaur Skeleton LEGO Kits

Next Story
  • Meh

    Humans loving animals always +1.

  • Alicedwild

    Managing director of Google says we are paying $97 per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family^ju264d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Lamborghini Aventador from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I've had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it ..Then don't miss this
    ~va264d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash264MarketKing/GetPay$97/Hour...

    ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::~va264o....

  • Kaizer Chief

    When did everyone decide that tortoises==turtles? SMH

  • GeneralDisorder

    "Box turtles (also known as crescent turtles[citation needed]) are North American turtles of the genus Terrapene. Although box turtles are superficially similar to tortoises in terrestrial habits and overall appearance, they are actually members of the American pond turtle family (Emydidae)."
    Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wi...

  • comedy of terrors

    It's a turtle, not a tortoise. Box turtles are terrestrial.

  • Munihausen

    Sounds like that turtle had a whale of a problem.

  • Nope

    Must have been unbearable.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: all creatures great and small, animals, awwww, feel good story, fixing things, happy endings, i like turtles, making a difference, saving lives, there you go -- all better, turtle, zombie jonathan is into this i guarantee it
Previous Post
Next Post