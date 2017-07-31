Astronomers May Have Located First Moon Outside Our Solar System

A group of astronomers working on the Hunt for Exomoons with Kepler (HEK) project believe they may have identified the first moon outside our solar system, thanks to the help of NASA's Kepler space telescope. I don't even know anything else about it and I already want to move there.

The new exomoon candidate has been observed around a star some 4,000 light-years away from Earth, and is believed to be around the size of Neptune (inspiring team members to give it the nickname Nep-moon).

As for the planet it could be circling, Kepler-1625b, that looks to be the size of Jupiter. The current hypothesis is that the vast gravitational pull of Kepler-1625b pulled the moon Kepler-1625 I into orbit at some point in time. The next stage is to take further readings using the Hubble telescope in October, which should help confirm whether or not we're looking at an exomoon.

