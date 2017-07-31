Astronomers May Have Located First Moon Outside Our Solar System

July 31, 2017

moon-outside-solar-system.jpg

A group of astronomers working on the Hunt for Exomoons with Kepler (HEK) project believe they may have identified the first moon outside our solar system, thanks to the help of NASA's Kepler space telescope. I don't even know anything else about it and I already want to move there.

The new exomoon candidate has been observed around a star some 4,000 light-years away from Earth, and is believed to be around the size of Neptune (inspiring team members to give it the nickname Nep-moon).


As for the planet it could be circling, Kepler-1625b, that looks to be the size of Jupiter. The current hypothesis is that the vast gravitational pull of Kepler-1625b pulled the moon Kepler-1625 I into orbit at some point in time.

The next stage is to take further readings using the Hubble telescope in October, which should help confirm whether or not we're looking at an exomoon.

So -- you think it's populated with alien babes or what? "Unlikely." But not impossible. "But unlikely." Please, just let me have this. "Have what?" The other half of your sandwich. "I'm going to eat that." I already licked it. "You can have it." I don't want it anymore. "You really are impossible, you know that?" You sound like my girlfriend.

Thanks to Ashley G, who already inquired about the price of one-way tickets.

  • Meh

    Because "May have" always comes with so much excitement.

  • The_Wretched

    Why not "exo-planet"?

  • That's No Moon (TM).

  • Irina Abramovich

    It looks like this moon is made out of a bunch of swimming pools -- if we could unrestrain the water, the water could drop down on all of the earth like a big tidal wave at Valley Fair, Shakopee, Minnesota.=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: I love you!!!!!!!!!=)
    Irina: Thanks for being a sweet friend.=)

Read More: i claim it for my own, interesting, let's go, moon, outerspace, planets, satellite, space, spaceship, sure why not, the final frontier, to infinity and beyond!, well that's nice, what are we waiting for gas up the spaceship and let's blow this popsicle stand
