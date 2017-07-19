Argentinean Soccer Fan Takes Out Drone With Well Thrown Roll Of Toilet Paper

This is a short video from a soccer match in Argentina of a fan who brings down a drone with a perfectly thrown roll of toilet paper. This guy would have been awesome to know in middle school when rolling houses was all the rage on Friday nights. Sure he probably could have injured somebody bringing down the drone, but this is a South American soccer match we're talking about -- the risk of bodily harm is inherent for both players and spectators. Still, an impressive toss. It's kind of amazing you can bring down a drone with a roll of toilet paper yet I can't find a brand that doesn't leave me with dingleberries. "Charmin." You trust those bears? They murdered Goldilocks and covered it up, you think they wouldn't lie for a few advertising bucks?

Keep going for the video.

