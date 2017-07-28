Apple's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Siri Easter Egg

July 28, 2017

siri-bohemian-rhapsody.jpg

Apparently repeating "I see a little silhouetto of a man" to Siri will get her singing Queen's iconic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. It's supposed to work on any device with Siri. I just tried it on my phone but it didn't work because my phone is a cordless house phone. My mom did yell at me to hang up though because she was talking to her sister in Florida.

Keep going for a video demonstration using an iTouch smartpad or whatever.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees Siri should learn more songs and start her own band.

Life In A Nutshell: This Hamster In A Running Wheel

Previous Story

That's Nice, That's Safe: Backyard Scientist Builds A Molten Metal Squirtgun

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: and here's to everyone in the office making their phones sing bohemian rhapsody for the rest of the afternoon, apple, bohemian rhapsody, easter eggs, good to know, iconic, queen, singing, songs, sure why not, video, well that's nice
Previous Post
Next Post