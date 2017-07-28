Apple's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Siri Easter Egg

Apparently repeating "I see a little silhouetto of a man" to Siri will get her singing Queen's iconic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. It's supposed to work on any device with Siri. I just tried it on my phone but it didn't work because my phone is a cordless house phone. My mom did yell at me to hang up though because she was talking to her sister in Florida.

Keep going for a video demonstration using an iTouch smartpad or whatever.

