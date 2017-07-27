An A-ha 'Take On Me' Music Video Augmented Reality App

This is a video demonstration of the 'Take On Me' augmented reality app developed by Trixi Studios. It puts users right in the middle of the pencil-drawn world of A-ha's classic 1985 music video. And who hasn't always dreamed of that? Hanging out with a hunk, evading dudes that want to clobber you with monkey wrenches -- that's a solid fantasy. At least in my opinion, and I practically wrote the book on fantasies. "This is all Jurassic Park erotic fan fiction." Read me some before bed.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Andy, who can't wait for the inevitable Peter Gabriel 'Sledgehammer' augmented reality app.