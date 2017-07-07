Aliens On Earth: The Hammerhead Slug

This is a short video of a hammerhead slug (Bipalium kewense, aka Greenhouse Planarian) doing its thing. Its thing being freaking me out. Where does Mother Nature come up with this stuff? What purpose does its head serve? What does it taste like? Is it poisonous? Apparently the hammerhead slug is not only the world's largest flatworm (which can reach almost two feet in length), but one of only a handful that live on dry land instead of in wet water. Plus it poops out of its mouth. Me? I spew shit out of my mouth all the time, but only metaphorically so I'm still a pleasant kisser. Could you imagine if princesses had to kiss one of these to find a prince? I feel like a lot more fairy tales would have ended with spinster princesses cross-stitching pictures of their cats.

Keep going for the video while I complain to Home Depot this is the floppiest hammer I've ever tried to use.

Thanks to WhackAttack, who couldn't have said it better.