Aliens On Earth: The Hammerhead Slug

July 7, 2017

hammerhead-slug.jpg

This is a short video of a hammerhead slug (Bipalium kewense, aka Greenhouse Planarian) doing its thing. Its thing being freaking me out. Where does Mother Nature come up with this stuff? What purpose does its head serve? What does it taste like? Is it poisonous? Apparently the hammerhead slug is not only the world's largest flatworm (which can reach almost two feet in length), but one of only a handful that live on dry land instead of in wet water. Plus it poops out of its mouth. Me? I spew shit out of my mouth all the time, but only metaphorically so I'm still a pleasant kisser. Could you imagine if princesses had to kiss one of these to find a prince? I feel like a lot more fairy tales would have ended with spinster princesses cross-stitching pictures of their cats.

Keep going for the video while I complain to Home Depot this is the floppiest hammer I've ever tried to use.

Thanks to WhackAttack, who couldn't have said it better.

  • Ew.

  • Draco Basileus

    Capture it and take it back to the Upside Down.

  • Dao

    Agreed! Love the ST reference.

  • Mark

    cool!

    My guess is the hammerhead acts as feelers and allows a greater range of detection while it looks for food.

  • MustacheHam

    Yah, this is kind of the same tale for hammer head sharks or other wide head creatures.

  • Meh

    So we now have Sharks and slugs. How much longer till we have the hammerhead kangaroo? Because no one would be a better mascot than the kangaroo. Hammer time.

  • Jon

    nope

