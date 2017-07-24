A Video Demonstration Of The Navy's Latest Railgun

July 24, 2017

navy-railgun.jpg

This is a video demonstration of the Navy's latest and greatest railgun, which looks suspiciously like the torn off member of a Decepticon if you ask me. "You're the expert." You're damn right I am, I spend time in the bathtub looking these things up on my phone.

The revolutionary railgun relies on a massive electrical pulse, rather than gunpowder or other chemical propellants, to launch projectiles at distances over 100 nautical miles - and at speeds that exceed Mach 6.

Apparently the smoke from the gun isn't actually smoke, it's the result of all the air around the projectile being vaporized. Tell you what -- you give me $10 and I'll stand in front of it and see if I can stop the projectile with my belly like an old fashioned strongman and a cannonball. "I'll give you $100." Deal. "Then take it back when you're dead." Money's no good in hell anyways.

Keep going for the demo, but skip to 0:50 if you're impatient.

Thanks to Gabe, who agrees a railgun's greatest weakness is requiring electricity to operate.

  • Jenness

    100 nautical miles is pretty impressive but how do we know what kind of damage we're talking about? I'm with Draco and want to see it. Can we explode ships or take out my neighbors Amazon Echo? Because if I hear them singing Despacito at the top of their drunken lungs one...more...time...

  • Draco Basileus

    Two things.

    1. NO IMPACT FOOTAGE! Thing could have been a compressed air gun for all we know.

    2. Not mounted on a Metal Gear, so lame.

  • ..Bet THAT could take down one of her dragons...

  • Uhm.... Yea WHAT?

  • Jeedai Infidel

    I am now convinced somebody's advanced A.I. spambot has gone utterly insane as opposed to my earlier theory of this person being off meds. Anyone know how to administer the Turing Test?

