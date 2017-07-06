A TV, Bucket, And Muscles: Dad Creates Improvised Roller Coaster For Young Daughter

Citing that Disney World was too expensive for a vacation this year (selling a kidney for a family vacation your kids are too young to remember in a couple years sucks), father and Youtuber KentuckyFriedIdiot (a cannibal favorite!) created an improved roller coaster for his young daughter using a flat screen television, a first person POV Youtube video, a bucket, and his muscles. Pretty cute, KFI, but are you sure she met the minimum height requirement? Because my dad used to put me on his toes so I'd be tall enough to ride roller coasters and I fell out of Space Mountain twice. This girl fits in a bucket, I'm not sure if that's even tall enough to ride the carousel.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Davey, who promised to do the same thing for me when I come over.