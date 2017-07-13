A Tour Of All The Glow-In-The Dark LEGO Builds At Philly Brick Fest 2017

This is a video tour of the all the glow-in-the-dark builds on display in the heavily blacklit 'LEGO Glow Zone' at Philly Brick Fest 2017. I enjoyed it (although I was hoping to see more motorized models). Of course I love everything that glows in the dark. I remember when I was in college I had a display of liquor bottles that I'd filled with water and highlighter fluid that glowed under the blacklight in my room. I used to be so cool. "You were never cool." I've always sucked. Also, for the record, I don't actually love everything that glows in the dark. I can 100% do without those terrifying deep-sea fish and anything that glows under blacklight in a hotel room.

Keep going for the tour, it's worth a watch if you're into LEGO or glowing-in-the-dark. If you're into both you might even have to take a cold shower afterward.

Thanks to Michael, for inspiring me to buy a pack of those glow-in-the-dark star stickers off Amazon to cover my bedroom ceiling with, which I also had in college and the ladies loved.