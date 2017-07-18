A See-Though Glass Pool Table That's Supposed To Play Like Felt

July 18, 2017

glass-pool-table-1.jpg

These are several shots of the X1 Everest pool table, a glass pool table built by Elite Innovations that's been treated with a proprietary transparent coating called 'Vitrik' that's supposed to provide ball physics similar to playing on felt. Does it really? I have no clue. And we'll probably never know personally because they're only making five X1 Everests per year (although I believe you can still pick up one of their previous generation G1 glass pool tables for around $25,000). Alternatively, go halvsies with your roommate and buy a regular pool table. It's not like I'm dying to see the pee stains on the carpet underneath the table anyways. "Dog not house trained?" I just party too hard sometimes.

Keep going for a couple more shots, a video of a couple babes playing on a previous generation table, and a FAQ video.

glass-pool-table-2.jpg

glass-pool-table-3.jpg

glass-pool-table-4.jpg

glass-pool-table-5.jpg

glass-pool-table-6.jpg

Thanks to Chris C, who agrees the best pool tables aren't tables at all, they're just pools. Cannonball!

