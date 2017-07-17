A Piece Of Every Rage Against The Machine Song, In Album Order, In 3 Minutes

Seen here with his collection of computer mice, this is a video of musician Rob Scallon performing a piece of every Rage Against The Machine song from their four studio albums (Rage Against the Machine [1992], Evil Empire [1996], The Battle of Los Angeles [1999], Renegades [2000]), in chronological album order, in three minutes (previously: Rob doing the same thing with Metallica in four minutes). You know I actually saw Rage Against The Machine perform at the Tibetan Freedom Concert in San Francisco in '96. No, no I didn't. I did go to the Tibetan Freedom concert in D.C. in '98 though. How are those Tibetans doing anyways -- did we free them or what? "Nope." Dangit, and I bought merch and everything.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks Rob, and keep up the good work. And by keep up the good work I mean come perform at my birthday party this year.