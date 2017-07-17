A Piece Of Every Rage Against The Machine Song, In Album Order, In 3 Minutes

July 17, 2017

all-rage-against-the-machine-in-3-min.jpg

Seen here with his collection of computer mice, this is a video of musician Rob Scallon performing a piece of every Rage Against The Machine song from their four studio albums (Rage Against the Machine [1992], Evil Empire [1996], The Battle of Los Angeles [1999], Renegades [2000]), in chronological album order, in three minutes (previously: Rob doing the same thing with Metallica in four minutes). You know I actually saw Rage Against The Machine perform at the Tibetan Freedom Concert in San Francisco in '96. No, no I didn't. I did go to the Tibetan Freedom concert in D.C. in '98 though. How are those Tibetans doing anyways -- did we free them or what? "Nope." Dangit, and I bought merch and everything.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks Rob, and keep up the good work. And by keep up the good work I mean come perform at my birthday party this year.

The First Look At Parzival From Upcoming 'Ready Player One' Movie

Previous Story

Doctor Who Introduces Its First Female Doctor

Next Story
  • Perpetual Pizza

    3 mice and 2 keyboards wtf

  • GeneralDisorder

    Maybe a mouse synced to a laptop? I don't know why they're all right there on display. That doesn't make a lick of sense.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bands, guitar, instruments, interesting, music, oh yeah i'm feeling angsty now let's start a revolution, rage against the machine, so that's what that sounds like, songs, video, we should get together and shred some chords sometime or whatever, we're getting the band back together, we're on a mission from god
Previous Post
Next Post