A Man's Quest To Make A Sandwich He Can Eat A Year Later

This is a video of double first-named Andy George of Youtube channel How To Make Everything documenting his quest to build a sandwich that can be eaten a year after construction. He uses a combination of artificial preservatives, salting, and pickling instead of taking the easy route and going to McDonald's.

Keep going for the video, it's surprisingly fascinating plus made me hungry.

