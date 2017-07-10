A Man's Quest To Make A Sandwich He Can Eat A Year Later
This is a video of double first-named Andy George of Youtube channel How To Make Everything documenting his quest to build a sandwich that can be eaten a year after construction. He uses a combination of artificial preservatives, salting, and pickling instead of taking the easy route and going to McDonald's.
Keep going for the video, it's surprisingly fascinating plus made me hungry.
Thanks to Mark, who only makes sandwiches to eat immediately because that's what you're supposed to do.
Read More: alternatively: stock your apocalypse bunker with spam and twinkies, but why, can't you see i'm eating a sandwich?, cooking, dare to dream, eating things, experimenting, food, gross, okay, sandwich, trying hard and believing in yourself, video, whatever works, yeah you did, yum, yummers, yummy