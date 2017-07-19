This is ICanWait, a public service announcement from the Western Cape Government of South Africa featuring a compilation of people running into things/falling/crashing while texting. It serves as an important reminder that no matter what people read or watch, it still won't stop them from checking their phones when they probably shouldn't be. I just watched a lady outside the window of the coffee shop I'm working from (I got in a fist fight with a coworker and was excused for the day) miss an entire green light because she was too busy texting. I went outside to yell at her before I realized she was actually parallel parked. PLOT TWIST: Now we're dating and things are moving pretty fast. "You've known her for twenty minutes." Come help me pick out a ring.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees the only safe place to text is in bed under the covers. Also a great place to peruse a nudie magazine with a flashlight.