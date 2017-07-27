290 Hours: Timelapse Of A Lifesize LEGO Thor Being Built

July 27, 2017

lifesize-lego-thor-1.jpg

These are a couple shots and a timelapse of a lifesize LEGO Thor being constructed by a group of LEGO master builders for display at the recent San Diego Comic-Con, to promote the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok film. It took them a grand total of 290 man-and-woman hours to complete. For reference, that's longer than it takes a woman to carry a baby full-term. "You really suck at math." *shrug* I really suck at a lot of things.

Keep going for a shot of the rear (I thought his cape was most impressive) and the Facebook timelapse (turn HD on if it's not, and keep your volume low).

lifesize-lego-thor-2.jpg

Thanks to hairless, who never knew glue and hammers were such important tools of LEGO masterbuilding.

An A-ha 'Take On Me' Music Video Augmented Reality App

Previous Story

WTF Was That?: Guy Balancing On Tower Of Pool Triangle Racks And Balls Trick Pool Shot

Next Story
  • Irina Abramovich

    That is an impressive Lego SuperHero Warrior. I could've built a 2 inch tall one replica of this dude in 5 minutes and also carried my baby for 2 days only!=)

    I once tried to buy a kitten at PetSmart and ended up buying fishes. Like one time I tried to ask a boy out on a date, when I was younger, before I met Irina, and I ended up driving a race car instead.

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You're a perfect sleeping angel.=)=)=)
    Irina: I love watching 'TooCute -- Kittens' with you!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: advertising, comic-con, display, good job, how do i get that job i want that job hire me, impressive, lego, lifesize, marketing, modular, movies, plastic, promoting things, selling things, superhero, things that look like other things, thor
Previous Post
Next Post