You're Wasting Water!: Cat Repeatedly Flushes Toilet

These are two videos of a tuxedo cat named Crazy Eyes (great name) repeatedly flushing a toilet after learning how to do so. In owner Curt Coleman's own words while I wrap all the shredded toilet paper back onto the roll and pray I don't touch my bare ass with a finger wiping later.

This is the reason my water bill was outrageous. Finally had to start leaving the door closed when I left for work. He was doing this numerous times throughout the day...Hearing the toilet flush when I am in the house alone can be startling. Especially after watching The Conjuring...in the dark...BAD CRAZY! BAD CAT!

Admittedly, hearing the toilet flush when no one else is home does sound terrifying. That said, I actually trained my cat to use the toilet instead of the litter box. The only problem is he never learned to flush and there's nothing worse than walking into the bathroom to see a turd-filled, unflushed toilet bowl so now we're back to the litter box thing, the end.

