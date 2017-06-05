You Probably Shouldn't Do That: Riding A Dirt Bike After A Wheel Spoke Breaks

Hats: They're the new helmets.

This is a short video of a future good ol' boy continuing to ride a dirt bike in Oley, Pennsylvania after a spoke on the back wheel broke. That does not look safe. That also does not look like a very comfortable ride. Me? I am the MOST comfortable ride. "You mean sexually?" No I do not. I meant like, piggyback. And I was lying about that too, I've never not dropped a rider on their neck.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Crognam, who agrees somebody should get this kid a helmet for his birthday because he's gonna need it.