You Probably Shouldn't Do That: Riding A Dirt Bike After A Wheel Spoke Breaks

June 5, 2017

dirt-bike-with-broken-spoke.jpg

Hats: They're the new helmets.

This is a short video of a future good ol' boy continuing to ride a dirt bike in Oley, Pennsylvania after a spoke on the back wheel broke. That does not look safe. That also does not look like a very comfortable ride. Me? I am the MOST comfortable ride. "You mean sexually?" No I do not. I meant like, piggyback. And I was lying about that too, I've never not dropped a rider on their neck.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Crognam, who agrees somebody should get this kid a helmet for his birthday because he's gonna need it.

Awww: Father Wears The Pokemon Tie His Son Made Him In 1st Grade To His High School Graduation

Previous Story

Dare To Dream: Pastafarian Wins Two Year Battle To Get Driver's License Photo Taken Wearing Spaghetti Strainer On Head

Next Story
  • Dao

    I build spoked motorcycle wheels, and I make SO much money out of people that keep riding them when they are turning crappy! Kinda excited to see a crossover of my two favourite things - motorbikes and Geekologie.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    You do what you gotta do to get to your trimming job

  • jodyberry

    8 seconds - WASTED!

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    at least it might have sterilized him with that grundle pulverization

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: breaking things, dangerous, if it ain't broke don't fix it (that is broken though and you should get it fixed right away and not keep riding it), look ma no hands *crash*, motorcycle, safety last, smart thinking, trying hard and believing in yourself, video, vroom vroom kabloom, way to go, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post