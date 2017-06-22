Woopsie: Helicopter Rotor Vs Side Of Building

June 22, 2017

red-bull-chopper-vs-building.jpg

Note: Keep your volume in check.

This is a short video of Red Bull's AH-1 Cobra attack helicopter (wait, what?) trying to land in Austria when the side of a building gets in the way of its rotor. All that space to land and you just had to park as close to the building as possible. You remind me of everyone at the grocery store. Also, I think this video serves as conclusive evidence that, although Redbull may give you wings, that does not make you a competent pilot.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who hopefully didn't get that way due to poor helicopter piloting.

Guy Recreates Super Mario Bros Level 1-1 As Augmented Reality Game

Previous Story

Thanks, Internet!: Kid Gets Dizzy On Park's Sit 'N Spin, Can't Stand After

Next Story
  • Tigerh8r

    Well, the only way I ever drink Red Bull is with vodka, so....

  • Jenness

    LOL I would love to seen the facial expressions of RedBull's PR Team being shown this video. Probably not as pinched as these people- but close. http://bit.ly/2rVJXu6

  • GeneralDisorder

    I have a lot of questions about this but the most pressing is "where does one buy an attack helicopter?"

  • Andyman7714

    Even more pressing is why in the hell does Red Bull have one? Should the other energy drinks be concerned?

  • GeneralDisorder

    That's definitely a close second.

  • You don't have an attack helicopter guy?

  • GeneralDisorder

    No. I had one but he flew off into the sunset.

  • What the hell was the pilot thinki.... oh.. Red Bull. Never mind.

  • bluecheesedressing

    And that's why we call them. . . CHOPPERS!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: copter, crashing into things, energy, helicopter, hmm, i believe i can fly i believe i can touch the sky think about it every night and day spin my rotor and pretend i'm a can opener, landing is the tricky part, nothing a little duct tape can't fix, redbull, so you weren't trying to do that?, who put that building there?, woops, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post