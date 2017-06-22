Woopsie: Helicopter Rotor Vs Side Of Building

Note: Keep your volume in check.

This is a short video of Red Bull's AH-1 Cobra attack helicopter (wait, what?) trying to land in Austria when the side of a building gets in the way of its rotor. All that space to land and you just had to park as close to the building as possible. You remind me of everyone at the grocery store. Also, I think this video serves as conclusive evidence that, although Redbull may give you wings, that does not make you a competent pilot.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who hopefully didn't get that way due to poor helicopter piloting.