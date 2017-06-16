Womp Womp: Amateur Skier Tries To Jump Across Road From One State To Another, Fails

Note: Solid F-bomb when the girl filming realizes she probably just recorded somebody die.

This is a video of an amateur skier who tried to build a jump across Beartooth Highway in an attempt to launch himself across the road from Montana into Wyoming. Presumably, due on his shortcoming, he'll have to be buried in Montana.

"This was my first and only attempt. However, I did walk away from this crash."

Wait -- you walked, or limped away from the crash? Because that looks like a limping situation to me. Do your knees hurt now when it's about to rain? The plate in my arm does that where I broke it. I'm like a bionic weatherman. One who should have his own segment on the local news and pretends like he doesn't realize it when he's drawing giant penises on the weathermap.

