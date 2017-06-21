What The Hell Was That?: River Monsters Go Nuts When Man Bails Out Boat

June 21, 2017

This is a video from (where else?) Florida of a man bailing rainwater out of his boat and disturbing the local river monsters. Just what the hell were those things? Catfish? Gators? Somebody said they were manatees. Were they manatees? WERE THEY MERMAIDS? "Definitely not mermaids." You can't say that, you can't even see them in the video. Maybe they were all topless and just didn't want to flash the camera, did you ever think of that? "No." Well maybe you should start. "Start what?" A secret club, but you have to name me second in command. Hurry though, I want to be able to add that to my dating profile so I can brag about it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees you should never disturb the local river monsters unless you need desperate help on a quest.

  • Sean Mallia

    Looks fake, looks like balloons popped underwater

  • ryanroehl

    Have you ever tried to get a balloon under water to where you can't see it? Go try and see if you still think that's what they did.

  • Sean Mallia

    1, Black balloons (Sizeable)
    2, Rope
    3.Bricks
    4.????
    5.Profit

  • KungFuTreachery

    wut

  • Sean Mallia

    Whats wrong

