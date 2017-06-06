What The Hell Was That?!: Guy Skips All The Away Across Pool From Waterslide

This is a short video posted to Twitter by user Morgan Evick of a guy in Jamaica skipping all the way across the pool from a waterslide and standing up on the inside lip of the pool. Amazing. Was this guy a really smooth rock in a former life? Also, is that water slide safe? If I go down head first am I going to Superman my way into a coma? Because that could really put a damper on my vacation. I actually have a buddy who broke his back while bodyboarding in Hawaii on his honeymoon. How much would that suck? Because he said it sucked a whole lot, and I believe him.

Keep going for the video, as well as a news clip about the event in case you want to hear a group of newscasters stretch nine seconds into two minutes.

