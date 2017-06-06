What The Hell Was That?!: Guy Skips All The Away Across Pool From Waterslide

June 6, 2017

waterslide-skip.jpg

This is a short video posted to Twitter by user Morgan Evick of a guy in Jamaica skipping all the way across the pool from a waterslide and standing up on the inside lip of the pool. Amazing. Was this guy a really smooth rock in a former life? Also, is that water slide safe? If I go down head first am I going to Superman my way into a coma? Because that could really put a damper on my vacation. I actually have a buddy who broke his back while bodyboarding in Hawaii on his honeymoon. How much would that suck? Because he said it sucked a whole lot, and I believe him.

Keep going for the video, as well as a news clip about the event in case you want to hear a group of newscasters stretch nine seconds into two minutes.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees that pool should be at least twice as long.

  • steve holt

    I've heard people say that they can't swim, but they sure can hydroplane!

  • Frédéric Purenne

    These journalist took a whole 2 seconds to analyse this video. He was already wearing the sleeves of the shirt so it could not have been beneath him. He came fast at the same angle as the water and his left foot is in the water pushing on the floor before the right foot brings him out. (meaning he was done floating on the surface and that slide is dangerous)

  • MustacheHam

    If they're filming this, does that mean this was done before? Who knows, but this is a pretty sweet trick.

  • The_Wretched

    So he's super flat on the underside?

  • Bling Nye

    Jesus Christ!

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    it's fake. they just reversed the video!

  • MustacheHam

    If this is true, he probably had a bean burrito.

  • Someone please summon Captain Disillusion, we need him on this case.

  • asdfadfs

    that just means the pool isn't long enough to safely support that slide

