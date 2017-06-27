What Sorcery Is This?: Video Demonstration And Explanation Of Hydrodynamic Levitation

June 27, 2017

This is a video of a ball (and an even more impressive disk at the end) levitating in a vertical stream of water thanks to hydrodynamic levitation. What the hell is hydrodynamic levitation? MAGIC. Of course this video would have you believe it's actually science, which I'm fairly certain it is not. I wish I could levitate. *focusing really hard* Am I doing it?! "You're standing on your tippy toes." And you're not impressed? This is as close as you can get to levitating before you're actually doing it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Not Dave, who should probably come up with a better name if he plans on this whole witness protection thing working out.

