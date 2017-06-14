What Sorcery Is This?: Magnetic Drill Can Turn Screws Inside Pieces Of Wood To Create Invisible Joints
These are a couple video demonstrations (one very short, one much longer and way more in-depth) of the Lamello Invis MX magnetic drill ($565 on Amazon HERE). It uses magic to screw specially designed screws into specially designed bolts hidden inside two pieces of wood to create invisible joints. "I've got an invisible joint right here." Awesome, and I've got an invisible lighter, let's blaze it up and get expelled from invisible school.
Keep going for the videos.
Thanks to Thonger, who connects wood the really old fashioned way: planting two trees next to each other and waiting for them to grow together.
