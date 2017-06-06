Well That Sucks: Video Of A Guy Crashing His $35,000 R/C Jet Plane

June 6, 2017

rc-jet-plane-crash.jpg

This is a video of a guy crashing his alleged $35,000 custom-built twin turbine R/C jet plane. The video says it's 1/3 scale but it looks like it's actually smaller than that. Kind of like how my Tinder profile says I'm 6' 1" but when I show up for a date I'm actually 5'2" and wearing ski boots. Wait -- where are you going? "Your whole profile is a lie." I didn't lie about my eye color! "You said they were brown with red laser beams." God, you're right, I don't deserve companionship.

Keep going for the crash and burn.

Thanks to Rifter, who agrees any R/C plane that costs $35,000 better be able to carry a human.

  • Andyman7714

    No wait! I think I saw a tiny parachute. Nah, sorry. It was a dandelion seed.

  • Munihausen

    Florida jet ski people.

  • The_Wretched

    It's a pity that he killed the mini pilot and blew the 35g of hardware. Just think of how many drones he could have taken out.

  • (Crash happens a little after the minute mark.)

  • Russell Bullock

    Y'know....if you're the kind of person who has $35,000 to spend on a hobby rc plane...then you're also the sort of person who has $35,000 to spend on another rc plane......so, meh.

  • Bling Nye
  • Gordon Alvarado

    Sugar Ray fly..great song but..

  • Bling Nye

    You just want to fly?

