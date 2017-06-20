Video Size Comparison Of The World's Largest Tarantula Species

WARNING: Spiders.

This is a short video shot by a tarantula enthusiast to show just how large a Goliath Birdeater tarantula is compared to his hand and a diminutive 1.5-inch Pumpkin Patch tarantula. The massive spider's legs stretch about 11-inches across (the Goliath Birdeater is the largest species of spider by mass and size, but second to the giant huntsman by leg-span). Also, if you're wondering why the Goliath Birdeater isn't moving that much, it's because it recently passed away at the ripe old age of 16. Honestly, I'm not sure what I find more disturbing: that spiders can grow that big, or that there are people out there who will pose them on their dinnerware and make Youtube videos after they die. I'm leaning towards the video thing though.

Keep going for the video while I brush phantom spiders off my back all afternoon.

Thanks to Terrance B, who's convinced both spiders and octopuses came from space, and he is correct.