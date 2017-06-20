Video Size Comparison Of The World's Largest Tarantula Species

June 20, 2017

WARNING: Spiders.

This is a short video shot by a tarantula enthusiast to show just how large a Goliath Birdeater tarantula is compared to his hand and a diminutive 1.5-inch Pumpkin Patch tarantula. The massive spider's legs stretch about 11-inches across (the Goliath Birdeater is the largest species of spider by mass and size, but second to the giant huntsman by leg-span). Also, if you're wondering why the Goliath Birdeater isn't moving that much, it's because it recently passed away at the ripe old age of 16. Honestly, I'm not sure what I find more disturbing: that spiders can grow that big, or that there are people out there who will pose them on their dinnerware and make Youtube videos after they die. I'm leaning towards the video thing though.

Keep going for the video while I brush phantom spiders off my back all afternoon.

Thanks to Terrance B, who's convinced both spiders and octopuses came from space, and he is correct.

  • Jenness

    I'd deal with the spider god if it ate palmetto bugs. Those huge flying roaches freak me the hell out and you can't spray for them - they are solitary and even when you've killed every other pest w/in 20 feet of your home - they will still try and come in for water. It was a storm and my mailbox on my wall (the mail slot kind) started to shake - and no kidding a huge one crawled in the outside mail slot, got into the metal mail box on the inside and then LIFTED THE LID and crawled out. My kid, dog and cat all screamed bloody murder and I eventually smashed that thing into a huge splat but WTF - I'll take spiders any damn day. That was the most horrifying thing on the planet - the storm was scary enough with out monsters crawling through the mail slot. *gets the heebie jeebies because we are dealing with Tropical Storm cindy and now I've freaked myself out completely again). * GAHHHHHHHHHHHHH Thanks GW!!

  • Dao

    This post made me shit a brick.

  • the Dude

    Love spiders. Well, a lot of them. They kill real bugs so I don't have to. never held a tarantula, would be pretty cool since they're pretty docile as well. We're clearly NOT their prey.

  • FearlessFarris

    Exactly. When my wife complains about a spider in our house, I always ask her if she'd prefer one spider, or 18 other random bugs.

    She usually answers "random bugs," and my whole argument completely backfires.

  • Octo

    Prepare a cup with 18 bugs in it, preferably centipedes and earwigs and chuck it at her if that is her reply. That should do it. Or you'll be single again. Win-win.

  • LoneSong AJ

    I'm just saying even if the tarantula grows that big it would not likely to eat a bird or a pinkie mice but they probably just eat roaches and other big insects
    They're venom can't kill either the worst bite will only send you to the hospital
    So there's no reason to fear them

    As a Tarantula hobbies I don't find any of this disturbing... Also a dead spider will likely to be preserved taxidermy for the hobbist

  • Fullsoul

    Who says it is dead?

  • LoneSong AJ

    Never said it was dead
    Saying that as a hobbies I think its not disturbing to have a preserved dead spider

  • The_Wretched

    That big spider looks like a chocolate cupcake.

