This is a very short video of a squirrel hiding a Cheeto in a woman's hair. And, as the little girl providing commentary points out, I like how the squirrel covers the Cheeto back up with hair after burying it. That is a solid hiding technique -- one I wish I'd known before hiding all my pirate treasure. "You just left it in an open hole?" It was my first time as captain, I was inexperienced! "Let me guess, your crew mutinied on you." There was some plank walking, yes.

Keep going for the video.

