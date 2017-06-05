Video Of A Squirrel Hiding A Cheeto In A Woman's Hair

June 5, 2017

squirrel-hiding-cheeto-in-hair.jpg

This is a very short video of a squirrel hiding a Cheeto in a woman's hair. And, as the little girl providing commentary points out, I like how the squirrel covers the Cheeto back up with hair after burying it. That is a solid hiding technique -- one I wish I'd known before hiding all my pirate treasure. "You just left it in an open hole?" It was my first time as captain, I was inexperienced! "Let me guess, your crew mutinied on you." There was some plank walking, yes.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dev, who agrees there's nothing quite like washing snacks out of your hair in the shower.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Probably not the first time she had some nuts buried in her hair.

  • I want a pet squirrel.

  • asadachi

    This happens when you're dirty and don't wash your hair.

