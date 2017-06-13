Video Of A Cuttlefish Pretending To Be A Hermit Crab To Deter Predators, Seem Harmless To Prey

This is a video from National Geographic of pharaoh cuttlefish pretending to be hermit crabs to possibly deter would-be predators into thinking they're hard-shelled crustaceans and not worth the trouble to eat, and to make small fish think they're harmless so they can get close enough to grab them and bite their heads off. The circle of life: it's crazy, and I'm not convinced it's less of a proper circle and more of a crude penis doodle, possibly on the wall of a public restroom stall.

Thanks to Jeremy ONO