'Unicorn Pizza', A Giant Rainbow Sugar Cookie Covered With Icing, Pop Rocks, Rainbow Sprinkles And Cotton Candy
This is the $18 'Pop Candy Land Pizza' made and sold by Industry Kitchen NYC (home of the $2,000 pizza). It's a giant rainbow sugar cookie covered in colored cream cheese frosting, Pop Rocks, rainbow sprinkles and a heap of cotton candy in the middle. I can only assume it's the reason all my teeth are rotting out of my mouth, and my blood-sugar monitor is screaming like a fire alarm.
Keep going for a shot of a whole pizza. Pictures via danielletullo's Instagram.
Thanks to Vicky L, who's not convinced that isn't the unicorn version of a cow pie.
Read More: all the rage, can you hear that? it's everybody in nyc racing to this place so they can get one and take instagram pictures, dessert, eating things, food, instagram, rainbows, sugar, sure why not, sweets, taking pictures of things, taste the rainbow, this is why i'm diabetic, this is why i'm fat, unicorn, yeah you did