'Unicorn Pizza', A Giant Rainbow Sugar Cookie Covered With Icing, Pop Rocks, Rainbow Sprinkles And Cotton Candy

This is the $18 'Pop Candy Land Pizza' made and sold by Industry Kitchen NYC (home of the $2,000 pizza). It's a giant rainbow sugar cookie covered in colored cream cheese frosting, Pop Rocks, rainbow sprinkles and a heap of cotton candy in the middle. I can only assume it's the reason all my teeth are rotting out of my mouth, and my blood-sugar monitor is screaming like a fire alarm.

Keep going for a shot of a whole pizza. Pictures via danielletullo's Instagram.

Thanks to Vicky L, who's not convinced that isn't the unicorn version of a cow pie.