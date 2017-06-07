Two Tourists Have A 21-Language Conversation

June 7, 2017

all-the-languages.jpg

This is a video of Dutch polyglot Wouter Corduwener (who knows 21 languages) running into another polyglot who allegedly knows 35, and the conversation that ensued. It's not the most in-depth conversation, but it's clear they each know at least the basics of all the languages they're speaking. Me? I only know two languages: the language of love and-- "Did you just blow a kiss at me?" What? No, I was pretending to be a fish. I also know fish talk, that's why Aquaman and I get along so well. Plus we're both super hunks.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Adrien, who can speak all the languages AND dialects.

So That's What That Looks Like: Dropping A Giant 500-Pound Knife Through The Roof Of A Car

Previous Story

New Study "Shows Without Question" T-Rex Was Covered In Scales, Not Feathers

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: communication, different strokes for different folks, everybody needs a hobby, how worldly of you, i don't even understand english and it's supposed to be my first language, i just need to know where the closest bathroom is, language, so that's what that looks and sounds like, sure why not, talking, tourism, travel
Previous Post
Next Post