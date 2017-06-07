Two Tourists Have A 21-Language Conversation

This is a video of Dutch polyglot Wouter Corduwener (who knows 21 languages) running into another polyglot who allegedly knows 35, and the conversation that ensued. It's not the most in-depth conversation, but it's clear they each know at least the basics of all the languages they're speaking. Me? I only know two languages: the language of love and-- "Did you just blow a kiss at me?" What? No, I was pretending to be a fish. I also know fish talk, that's why Aquaman and I get along so well. Plus we're both super hunks.

