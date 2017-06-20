Two Elephants Rush To The Aid Of A Baby Elephant Who Falls In A Pond

June 20, 2017

elephants-to-the-rescue.jpg

Because elephants are intelligent, caring creatures, this is a video from a South Korean zoo of two adult elephants rushing to the aid of a baby who accidentally falls in the deep end of the enclosure's pond. You can also see another elephant in the paddock at the top of the video pacing back and forth worrying. Obviously, if that had been my child -- wait, where's my child?! Not again, my wife is going to kill me. "You're married?" No. "And your kid?" Also pretend. "Soooo...everything's okay?" Couldn't be better.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lauren, who agrees clearly that baby elephant didn't hear the lifeguard blow the adult swim only whistle.

  • econoking

    I liked how they vrooomed over to the little one like a couple of tanks, and then were a little lost as to how to pick her up without arms, but good to see they got her back out

  • Meh

    Animals over humans any fucking day.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I prefer to fuck humans but hey, I'll try anything once or twice.

  • TJ Wilferd

    That was awesome.

  • the Dude

    the instantaneous panic from all of them had me most impressed. Far more heartening than breaking out the phone

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i like the one pacing around because he can't help but is still concerned

  • Jenness

    Yep, would have like to have petted that one but I'm not stupid and know they would stamp me to death because they are wild animals. But I can still think it real hard.

