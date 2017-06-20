Two Elephants Rush To The Aid Of A Baby Elephant Who Falls In A Pond

Because elephants are intelligent, caring creatures, this is a video from a South Korean zoo of two adult elephants rushing to the aid of a baby who accidentally falls in the deep end of the enclosure's pond. You can also see another elephant in the paddock at the top of the video pacing back and forth worrying. Obviously, if that had been my child -- wait, where's my child?! Not again, my wife is going to kill me. "You're married?" No. "And your kid?" Also pretend. "Soooo...everything's okay?" Couldn't be better.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lauren, who agrees clearly that baby elephant didn't hear the lifeguard blow the adult swim only whistle.