This Is Why The Aliens Won't Visit: A $2,300 Gold-Covered Hamburger

June 5, 2017

most-expensive-hamburger.jpg

According to the Guinness Book Of World Records, this is the world's most expensive hamburger (which is technically a cheeseburger), the creation of Nederland chef Diego Buik. What the hell does your $2,300 get you? Hopefully not a bad case of diarrhea or I'd demand my money back and free fries and a shake.

the ingredients include Japanese dry-aged Wagyu beef, Oosterschelde lobster (infused with Dutch Hermit gin), Foie gras, white truffle, Remeker cheese, Japanese fruit tomatoes and caviar on a brioche bun made with saffron and covered in gold leaf

Whatever. Besides, this isn't actually the world's most expensive hamburger. I happen to be selling the most expensive hamburger, and it costs $2,000,000. "That's just a McDonalds cheeseburger." Yeah but it's special. "What makes it so special?" I found it in the back of the fridge when I moved in. Now do you want it or not, because I have a rich prince on the phone and I'm pretty sure he wants to buy it or pay me to do some weird sexual thing.

Thanks to vishal, who agrees, alternatively, you could buy a $6 burger every day for a year and pay the same price.

  • Adam

    Gold aside, that burger looks like it tastes terrible.

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    Gold is completely inert right? So you just poop it out. I bet those turds would look pretty epic!

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Finally, a worthy opponent! - Golden Shower

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    Like diarrhea with gold in it? Yeah that would be awesome too! Would make for a FB worthy pic.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Or a profile pic for Kanye West

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    For some reason that made me think of the Fart version of Niki Minaj Anaconda.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Bwahahahahahaha!!! You win my Internets for the month, sir!

  • Meh

    Why is it even a record? Throw more gold on it and sell it for 5000? Record broken.

