This Is Why The Aliens Won't Visit: A $2,300 Gold-Covered Hamburger

According to the Guinness Book Of World Records, this is the world's most expensive hamburger (which is technically a cheeseburger), the creation of Nederland chef Diego Buik. What the hell does your $2,300 get you? Hopefully not a bad case of diarrhea or I'd demand my money back and free fries and a shake.

the ingredients include Japanese dry-aged Wagyu beef, Oosterschelde lobster (infused with Dutch Hermit gin), Foie gras, white truffle, Remeker cheese, Japanese fruit tomatoes and caviar on a brioche bun made with saffron and covered in gold leaf

Whatever. Besides, this isn't actually the world's most expensive hamburger. I happen to be selling the most expensive hamburger, and it costs $2,000,000. "That's just a McDonalds cheeseburger." Yeah but it's special. "What makes it so special?" I found it in the back of the fridge when I moved in. Now do you want it or not, because I have a rich prince on the phone and I'm pretty sure he wants to buy it or pay me to do some weird sexual thing.

