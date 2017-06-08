There Can Be Only One: Tree Vs Tractor Operator

This is a video of a guy trying to knock over a tree with a tractor, when the tree decides if it's going out, it's gonna take the man with it and tries to fall right on him. Some more information while I reread The Giving Tree and cry my face off.

The footage, captured in Illinois on May 30, shows the branch knocking the man off his machine, right after his colleagues pointed out the danger.

"Our boss couldn't wait for the chainsaw and wouldn't listen when told it was gonna snap," the filmer wrote online.

Well well well -- you just couldn't wait for the chainsaw, could you? And this is what happens when you get sloppy -- you hurt yourself. Also, I like how the guy filming yells 'TRACTOR!' after the accident like it's some sort of special ops military order. That was a nice touch.

