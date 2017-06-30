The World's Largest LEGO Ball Moving Machine, With Over 200 Individual Modules

This is an almost hour-long tour of the world's largest LEGO Great Ball Contraption, recently on display at the 2017 Brickworld Chicago. The machine consists of over 200 individual modules each moving balls in their own unique way. My ball moving machine? I just use my hand when nobody is looking. If somebody is looking though then I just kick one leg out to the side kung-fu style hoping the ball releases its grasp from my thigh. It doesn't always work, but when it does you feel like a hero.

Keep going for the video, it's at least worth skipping around for a few minutes.

Thanks to GR, who agrees Michael Jordan was one of the best ball-moving machines of all time.